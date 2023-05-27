Published the list of institutions for the training of public employees on Cloud computing

As part of the project “Rationalization of ICT infrastructure and migration to the Cloud”, foreseen by the National Operational Program “Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020”, the Agency for Digital Italy has concluded the process of selecting university institutions and public and private research bodies with experience in the cloud computing field.

The project represents a structural program aimed at integrating the country’s digital services and at achieving the highest standards of organisational, managerial and administrative efficiency through the rationalization of Data Center and migration to Cloudthrough the creation and management of the data collection system and reporting system aimed at the census of the ICT PA assets, the creation and maintenance of the portal for the qualification of SaaS solutions for suppliers, the creation of the monitoring and evaluation system of the Project and of the model of Management and Coordination.

Il Three-year plan for information technology in the public administrationamong other things, entrusted AgID with the responsibility for the actions for the rationalization of the Data Centers and migration to the Cloud, outlining the actions to be taken and in line with the objectives of the strategy for digital growth, defined the strategic reference model for the digitization of the public administration and the projects and initiatives that will have to be implemented.

The objectives of the Three-Year Plan can only be achieved through awareness-raising and training actions that primarily involve Public Administration employees (chapter 7 page 56, Three-Year Plan for information technology in the public administration 2021-2023) and which therefore , the possession of digital skills by civil servants represents an essential condition to allow the adaptation of public administration services to the digital age and, in order for the interventions to produce concrete effects, it is necessary that all public workers are able to understand , accepting and adopting the new tools available and the changes in work processes that these entail, to become promoters of innovation themselves;

The list has been published in the transparency section a this link.