How will Decree 240 become effective?

Regarding the issue of the consumption of psychoactive substances, there are so many actors that not even the Constitutional Court itself has found a specific way to resolve the dilemma between the right to clean air for families and minors, without violating the right to free personality or to the medical treatment that consumers have.

Last week, Juan Carlos Sepúlveda, Secretary of Government and mayor in charge of Dosquebradas, looked at the regulations that since 2019 delegated to local authorities and municipal councils the restrictions that seek to make parks and sectors surrounding educational institutions free spaces. of people who consume some psychoactive substance.

Decree 240 of June 2, 2023, in its article 2, establishes the restriction of the consumption of psychoactive substances in parks and inside sports centers. Behaviors that affect coexistence and that are contrary to the care of public space should not be carried out in all parks and inside all sports centers in Dosquebradas. Such behaviors consist of the consumption of alcoholic beverages; consume, carry, facilitate, distribute, offer or commercialize psychoactive substances, including the personal dose.

The matter is and it is not a secret that the uniformed officers that can be counted on in the Industrial Municipality, go through the same situation as Pereira and there are very few to fulfill this task, what will it be like then? Citizens call the Police and if they cannot attend, will they be in contempt of Decree 240?

“In the administration of Mayor Diego Ramos, we wanted to apply the norm and we consider that we are one of the first municipalities in the country to apply this modification to the Police Code and the Childhood and Adolescence Code, this means that our Police authorities will have legal tools to make the respective comparisons. In addition, we seek that our children and adolescents use the spaces so that they develop their activities to take advantage of their free time in the scenarios built for them”, reported Sepúlveda.

Article 5 of Decree 240 reads: Send a copy of this administrative act and its technical annex to the National Police, Dosquebradas Command; to the Government and Education Secretariats; to the Dosquebradas Municipal Police Inspections; to the Family Police Stations and the Municipal Ombudsman of Dosquebradas; to the ICBF and the Municipal Council of Dosquebradas.

Citizens who fail to comply with said Decree will be subject to the established fine that is equivalent to four legal daily minimum wages in force.