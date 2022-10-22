Home News Hu Jintao’s “dismissal” sparked speculation as Xinhua News Agency responded to English Twitter – BBC News 中文
video caption,

Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was taken away by staff at the meeting

China‘s official news agency Xinhua responded on Saturday (October 22) on its official English Twitter account that former Chinese leader Hu Jintao left the venue in the middle of the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to the report, its reporter learned that Hu Jintao “was unwell during the meeting, and the staff accompanied him to a room next to the meeting for his health to rest.”

The report added that Hu Jintao was recovering recently and “is much better now.”

However, domestic media in China did not report the incident, and Xinhua’s statement was not posted on its Chinese website and social media platforms.

