Huang Qiang presided over the governor’s office meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference_Sichuan Online

Huang Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Sichuan Province, recently presided over a meeting at the governor’s office to convey, study, and implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference.

During the meeting, Huang emphasized the need to fully implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and adhere to high-quality development as the primary focus in the new era. He also urged for the implementation of various measures to consolidate and enhance the economic recovery and good trend in the province.

Huang stressed the importance of achieving next year’s economic growth target and refining specific targets for the development of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries. He called for all regions to work hard to make contributions and ensure a good start in the first quarter and steady progress throughout the year.

Furthermore, Huang highlighted the need to focus on promoting new growth momentum and encouraged enterprises and grassroots to make bold attempts in solving development problems. He also emphasized the importance of seizing major development opportunities and stimulating potential consumption in the province.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Governor of Chengdu and responsible comrades of relevant provincial departments.

The discussion and the decisions made during the meeting reflect the province’s commitment to high-quality development and its efforts to maintain overall social stability while achieving a dynamic balance between development and security.

