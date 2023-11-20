Hubei adheres to “investigation, correction, correction and prevention” to promote the prevention and control of project corruption-China News

Hubei Province has been focusing on the integrated promotion of “investigation, correction, punishment, and prevention” in order to tackle project corruption and promote long-term governance. It is especially important now, as the year has seen the simultaneous construction of more than 20,000 major projects in the province, highlighting the need for strict enforcement and oversight.

One of the main focuses of this initiative has been the “five-plus” problems, encompassing issues such as bribery, bid-rigging, and illegal subcontracting. As part of this effort, the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has been coordinating and promoting actions to provide strong disciplinary support for the province’s economic and social development.

According to the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee and the General Office of the Provincial Government, targeted action has been taken to investigate and correct project corruption. As a result, there have been over 29,000 self-examination projects conducted, with more than 6,300 problems identified and over 5,300 rectified. This has been achieved through thorough and coordinated efforts across various departments, including public security, natural resources, housing construction, transportation, and water conservancy.

In addition, strong punishment has been implemented for those involved in project corruption. For instance, one individual was expelled from the party and dismissed from public office for participating in bid rigging and accepting bribes in a certain engineering project bidding. This strong punishment reflects the zero-tolerance approach to project corruption in Hubei.

Discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels have been actively involved in clearing complaints, reports, and problem clues in the engineering construction field. This has led to the investigation and punishment of individuals across various industries, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to tackling project corruption.

Through these combined efforts, Hubei Province is showing a commitment to combating project corruption and promoting long-term governance in the engineering construction sector. The province’s strong disciplinary actions and comprehensive investigation and correction processes are aimed at upholding integrity and transparency in project development and ensuring fair competition in the market. This initiative is vital in supporting the high-quality development of Hubei’s economic and social development, and it sets a precedent for other regions to follow in the fight against corruption.

