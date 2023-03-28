Hugo Pérez spoke about the schedule for the preparation for the Gold Cup, June and July 2023, after the game against the United States. The strategist’s plan is to concentrate the national team, full time, from next June 7. But first he will do work with the pieces of the teams that do not reach the final.

Later, Pérez said in a conversation with this medium that 80 percent of his squad resources that were available for the clash against the United States, on Monday night, in Orlando, will be in the Gold Cup.

Pérez assured that he also requested a tour of Europe. The strategist said that it must be as soon as possible.

«I already requested the tour to the normalization commission at Fesfut and they are the ones who must work with the promoters. There must be at least two parties at that stage. There will also be micro-cycles of work, for those who don’t like that,” said the Blue strategist.

Regarding the Gold Cup, Pérez will meet his rivals in that regional contest on April 14, after the Concacaf draw. We will have to wait if Fesfut authorizes the senior coach or his assistant, Mauricio Cienfuegos, to travel to Miami, to be in that activity that will take place at SoFi Stadium, the venue designated for the final of the regional tournament for teams.

On the other hand, Pérez indicated that for the Gold Cup the door of the Azul can be reopened for the central defender of Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, from Costa Rica, Érick Cabalceta.

But the strategist clarified that the player must be at the required football level to be able to go to the senior national team.

Cabalceta could not go with the Azul to the United States, due to an injury that the Costa Rican team reported to the coaching staff of the senior team.

On the other hand, Pérez indicated that Brayan Gil and Alexander Roldán left due to injury against the United States. But the strategist indicated that he does not want to make excuses for the defeat against the stars and stripes.

