More than 2 million seedlings will be planted in the department of Huila, thus impacting 23 municipalities.

Currently in Huila, 7,200 hectares of cocoa are planted, from which around 3,500 families derive their livelihood, who have had the support of the departmental government.

The governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, has announced a new project that is expected to plant around 2,000 hectares of cocoa in the department. The initiative, called “Implementation of CACAO plant material for new plantings and replanting in agroforestry arrangements as a strategy for the development of the productive chain in the department of Huila”, seeks to increase the productivity of the region, improve post-harvest processes and strengthen the entrepreneurial skills of cocoa farming families.

The project is financed with resources from the department for a value of $4,743,300,000 and will be carried out through new plantings and replanting. The specialized agricultural extension service and business partner support for cocoa farmer organizations will be available to producers who meet the minimum requirements, such as having shade and irrigation.

The open public call will be available on the website of the Government of Huila, where small and medium producers can apply to participate in the project. The objective is to plant 2,000,000 new cocoa seedlings with highly productive clones adapted to the region.

The initiative also seeks to take advantage of the organoleptic characteristics of Huilense cacao, which make it unique for its fine flavor and aroma. In addition, the favorable agroclimatic conditions for the development of the crop and the low levels of cadmium, a plus for entering international markets, make Huila cacao have great export potential.

The secretary of agriculture and mining of the department, Dilberto Trujillo Dussán, has highlighted the commitment of Governor Luis Enrique Dussán López to promote the strengthening of cocoa farming in Huila and has urged small and medium producers to participate in the project to contribute to the increase of productivity and competitiveness of the subsector.

The project is part of the actions undertaken by the governor to strengthen regional cocoa farming and promote fair trade that benefits the primary producer. The articulation of inter-institutional efforts with departmental, national and international entities has been key to its execution and success.

beneficiaries

