Japan champion! By force of hits and with a dominant pitching, the Asians prevailed against the United States in the final

Japan champion of the World Classic

Japan champion! By force of hits and with a dominant pitching, the Asians prevailed 3-2 against the United States in the grand final of the World Baseball Classic 2023, played this Tuesday, May 21.

In this way, the Asian giant finished undefeated with 7-0 and added its third championship in five editions.

Trea Turner put the Americans ahead with a solo homer in the second inning off pitches from starter Shota Imanaga.

But, Japan responded immediately in the bottom of that inning and took a 2-1 lead, on Munetaka Murakami’s homer and Lars Nootbaar’s ground ball.

The Japanese team added one more with a hit by Kazuma Okamoto, in the fourth inning, against left-handed Kyle Freeland.

Four Japanese pitchers combined to hold the United States scoreless until the eighth inning, when Yu Darvish allowed a solo shot to Kyle Schwarber.

The game went down by a hairline, but the Padres star was able to contain the Americans and handed over the baton to Shohei Ohtani.

The young MLB star settled the first two outs with a groundout into a double play by Mookie Betts and a strikeout to Mike Trout.

Japan champion and its hegemony

With three titles and a pair of bronze medals in five editions, Japan consolidates its hegemony in the World Baseball Classic.

In 2006 and 2009 they signed the two-time championship, defeating Cuba and South Korea in the final, respectively. In 2013 and 2017 they fell out of contention for the title, but finished third to extend their legend as the only team that always manages to get to the podium.

After a long wait, extended by the pandemic, they are reunited with glory in this 2023.

