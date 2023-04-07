The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Beach Soccer Team, Santiago Alzate, announced the names of the 10 players who will represent us in the Acapulco Beach Soccer Cup.
The Selection will concentrate in Bogotá from April 10 to 11 and will later travel to Acapulco, Mexico from April 12 to 17.
Once again, the player from Huila, Víctor Julio Morales, is one of the key players in this Colombian National Team and was called to participate on behalf of the country and Huila.
PLAYERS
ANDRES FELIPE RIVERA ARDILA – Atlético Santander
JULIO CESAR PANTOJA PABON – Caribbean Sun
ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
EDUARDO LOPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S
WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S
VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca
KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC
RAFAEL DE JESUS ACOSTA RODRIGUEZ – FC Bastidas
TECHNICAL STAFF
SANTIAGO ALZATE RESTREPO – Technical Director
JUAN FELIPE GUTIÉRREZ VELÁSQUEZ – Technical Assistant
CAMILO JIMÉNEZ MARTÍNEZ – Physiotherapist
ERICK YESID BEJARANO HERRERA – Doctor