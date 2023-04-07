Home News Huilense among those called up for the Beach Soccer Team
News

by admin
The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Beach Soccer Team, Santiago Alzate, announced the names of the 10 players who will represent us in the Acapulco Beach Soccer Cup.

The Selection will concentrate in Bogotá from April 10 to 11 and will later travel to Acapulco, Mexico from April 12 to 17.

Once again, the player from Huila, Víctor Julio Morales, is one of the key players in this Colombian National Team and was called to participate on behalf of the country and Huila.

PLAYERS

ANDRES FELIPE RIVERA ARDILA – Atlético Santander

JULIO CESAR PANTOJA PABON – Caribbean Sun

ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

EDUARDO LOPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S

WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S

VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca

KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC

RAFAEL DE JESUS ​​ACOSTA RODRIGUEZ – FC Bastidas

TECHNICAL STAFF

SANTIAGO ALZATE RESTREPO – Technical Director

JUAN FELIPE GUTIÉRREZ VELÁSQUEZ – Technical Assistant

CAMILO JIMÉNEZ MARTÍNEZ – Physiotherapist

ERICK YESID BEJARANO HERRERA – Doctor

