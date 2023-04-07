There has been construction activity in Bratislava’s Vinohrady above Tupého street for several years. In the locality, where houses from the Austro-Hungarian era are still standing, apartment buildings are already beginning to prevail over family houses.

On the border between the new buildings and the former vineyards, which have not yet been built, lies a pile of aggregates and soil several meters long. People walk by or walk their dogs and may see it as a normal dump in a place where there is a lot of construction.

Martin Vlačiky (Team Vallo) also thought similarly. As a geologist, the pile of stones and earth caught his attention. When he deduced that someone had put the heap there, he assumed that it was temporarily and legally, with the material being used, perhaps to fill the hole after construction. This week, however, he found out otherwise. The police reported on Facebook that it is an illegal construction waste dump that has been there for years.

Enviropolice intervenes years later, soil analysis also helps

This is an older case. The black dump was created in this place five years ago.

The case dragged on also because the environmental police – the Bratislava department was established only recently and the case was on the move. In addition, according to the police, the evidence was complicated, experts were involved, geodetic work had to be carried out. They analyzed how the affected plots changed over time, interviewed witnesses. The environmental police also determined the damage.