Human head found on the right bank of the Guatapurí River was transferred to Bucaramanga

To the main headquarters of Legal Medicine, located in the city of Bucaramanga, Santander, were transferred the human remains found on the right bank of Guatapuri River, of Valledupar.

Also read: Creepy! They found a human head in Valledupar

According to sources linked to the case, the head, foot and arm found will be subjected to advanced anthropological studies to try to determine their identity.

In addition, It was learned that apparently the human head found by the inhabitants on June 18 had been shot with a firearm.

“It should be noted that no person in the community recognizes him (the victim) and that due to his condition, smell, and color, he has been around for more than two days.”, reported the Police at that time.

Do not stop reading: They find an arm on the right bank of Valledupar

The head was found on the banks of the river in the sector known as ‘Cola de Caballo’, where in a nearby sector days later they also found a left leg and arm.

Although authorities have yet to identify the victim, The first hypothesis suggests that they could be parts of the same person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

