Aníbal Charry Gonzalez

Now that the government of President Petro has presented a prison reform proposal in order to humanize prisons to try to resolve the aberrant and inhumane prison overcrowding that in some cases has exceeded 300 percent of prison capacity; who can oppose the reform with the purpose of fulfilling its humanitarian purpose.

However, to make his laudable efforts a reality, it is necessary to design a true penal and prison policy that we have never had, always appealing to the situation to try to solve the always critical problem, which is to carelessly eliminate some crimes without consulting our social reality and vacate prisons as proposed by the Minister of Justice, among them the lack of food assistance, which is one of the most committed in this country of irresponsible paternity, which undoubtedly affects women as mothers who have to claim food for their children in this way.

That is why the NGOs that defend women’s rights are right in opposing their decriminalization, which is the only effective instrument for irresponsible parents who are a crowd to comply with their food obligation. “Crime is undoubtedly one of the few tools that women have to claim rights in something as basic as that their children can eat. Erasing the crime takes away the strength of the process of claiming women’s rights and continues to put all the benefits to the perpetrators and not to those who need the right,” said Jineth Bedoya, gender editor of EL TIEMPO, rightly.

Because an authentic penal and prison policy is not simply to eliminate crimes and vacate prisons, but also to build them in dignified conditions so that prisoners can resocialize working as occurs in other latitudes, where they not only produce to procure their own support but also that of their families. That would be a comprehensive solution, because in a society there will always be crimes and delinquents.