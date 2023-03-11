LCR Honda e ChainOnthe sponsorship marketplace, have signed a partnership thanks to which, starting today, the Team of Lucio Cecchinello will sell online exclusive sponsorship packages linked to participation in both the MotoGP and MotoE championships, a unique opportunity for Italian and international companies to promote their business with maximum effectiveness and at competitive costs all over the world.

The packages, specially created and in limited offer, allow you to host stakeholders and customers in exclusive environments in Grands Prix all over the world, to be visible on the fairing of the Honda RC213V that participates in the MotoGP Championship and on the electric motorcycle that competes in the MotoE category. as well as using the image of the LCR Team for the sponsor’s communication activities. Not only. The formats can be geotargeted, allowing those who wish to concentrate their communication in Europe rather than on the Asian markets. The purchase does not present any intermediation costs for companies.

On ChainOn.it, the in-depth analysis of opportunities, as well as the negotiation and possible signing of agreements, will take place totally online in a simple, immersive and fast way, so as to allow investors to be on track already for the first MotoGP race which will start on March 26 with the Portuguese Grand Prix.

ChainOn is the digital marketplace for sponsorships where companies and sellers (teams, sports clubs, federations, leagues, event organizers) from all over the world, thanks to proprietary algorithms, artificial intelligence and blockchain, meet virtually, exchange information, negotiate and sign agreements. All in the name of innovation, transparency and savings: the commissions on sales on ChainOn, paid entirely by the seller, are over 75% lower than the market averages.

Lucio Cecchinello, Founder and CEO of Team LCR, said: “In our 27-year history in the MotoGP world championship, we have always been recognized both as a competitive team on the track, but also as a professional and cutting-edge team in marketing and commercial management, always looking for new ways to launch and activate sponsorships. It is precisely with this spirit of propensity towards innovation and interest in technology that we begin the partnership with ChainOn: we are sure that interesting opportunities will arise from our synergy, and we are also proud to be the first motorsport team to “get on the saddle” to this innovative platform. And as they say in our environment… Full speed ahead!”.

Giovanni Palazzi Founder and CEO of ChainOn, adds: “We are happy to start the partnership with the LCR Honda Team, an innovative and dynamic team, which has built its history on continuous innovation and which represents one of the most glorious private teams in the world championship. We are proud that he has shared with us and with hundreds of other sports organizations, including Torino Football Club, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Lega Pallavolo Serie A, Lega Pro, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, the vision of a digitized and disintermediated sponsorship market, which allows partnerships to be faster, safer, more transparent, without national borders. A very innovative offer for the world of sponsorship, which opens up access to the sponsorship market to the best of Italian and international sport. The MotoGP and MotoE context represents an enormous potential available to Italian and foreign companies to promote themselves and export their image around the world.”