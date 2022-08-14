Home Sports Naples transfer market, Fabian Ruiz not called: PSG is one step away
Naples transfer market, Fabian Ruiz not called: PSG is one step away

by admin
De Laurentiis’ club changes in midfield. Also for the goalkeeper Navas there is the problem of a salary that is too high, but Giuntoli is at work …

Fabian Ruiz did not leave for Verona and packs his bags for Paris. The market intersection is served. Ndombele is also eager to travel to Naples and Tottenham is closing the deal with De Laurentiis and his collaborators. While waiting for the dialogue with Sassuolo to indicate the green light for Giacomo Raspadori in blue, the intertwined movements between Paris and London are significant.

