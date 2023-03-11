Kumla DistrictWhile evacuating the derelict shack in .

Derelict barracks removed

The barracks, on Abdullah Aslan Street in the Kumla neighborhood of the district, where a person was found to live and which was the subject of frequent complaints by the citizens, was removed from the area with the support of the law enforcement officers. Citizens thanked the Gemlik Municipality Police Department teams for their devoted work.

Beggars are not allowed

Gemlik Municipality Police Department teams do not let beggars try to earn income by exploiting people’s feelings. The teams, which took action upon the notice received on the Gemlik Municipality Whatsapp line, imposed an administrative fine of 854 Turkish Liras in total to three people from the same family who came to Gemlik under the pretext of selling socks from Kocaeli’s Izmit district to beg.

