Home News Gemlik police on duty – Bursa News – Regional News
News

Gemlik police on duty – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
Gemlik police on duty – Bursa News – Regional News

Kumla DistrictWhile evacuating the derelict shack in .

Derelict barracks removed

The barracks, on Abdullah Aslan Street in the Kumla neighborhood of the district, where a person was found to live and which was the subject of frequent complaints by the citizens, was removed from the area with the support of the law enforcement officers. Citizens thanked the Gemlik Municipality Police Department teams for their devoted work.

Beggars are not allowed

Gemlik Municipality Police Department teams do not let beggars try to earn income by exploiting people’s feelings. The teams, which took action upon the notice received on the Gemlik Municipality Whatsapp line, imposed an administrative fine of 854 Turkish Liras in total to three people from the same family who came to Gemlik under the pretext of selling socks from Kocaeli’s Izmit district to beg.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Assault on the CGIL, two new arrests

You may also like

Bari celebrates 100 years of partisan Benedetto Armenise...

In Madhya Pradesh, women police officials bulldozed a...

How to maintain weight without giving up eating...

Idomeni, Mohammed’s journey back / Greece / Areas...

How did the only woman in the university...

It debuts in Italian cycling

The raiders engaged in the Gold Finger 2023

The Russian Federation was outraged by the plans...

Replacement of aqueduct networks in sections 1 and...

Florence, on the web tramway construction sites and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy