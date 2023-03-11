The hydrogen industry is growing and new innovations can help, for example, with the phase-out of oil and gas. But there is one obstacle: For a long time there was no marketplace to search for components for projects worldwide. Hyfindr wants to put an end to this and close the gap as a digital B2B platform.

Lack of transparency and a lack of a marketplace in the hydrogen industry

Diverse hydrogen projects – from plants for H2 production to fuel cell systems that use the hydrogen to generate energy – require components in order to progress. It only becomes difficult if the search takes longer than developers would like due to a lack of transparency and a lack of a marketplace.

The same problem was also seen by Dr. Bjorn Lüssow and Steven Oji. That’s why they took the whole thing into their own hands in 2021 and founded Hyfindr, a digital platform for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry.

Hyfindr platform shows rapid growth since inception

The name itself says it all, because Hyfindr is all about finding hydrogen. The platform compares products based on technical specifications, makes it easier for demand and supply to get in touch, and is intended to help the hydrogen industry grow faster and better.

“One of the questions [ist ja] frequently: Why is it taking so long with the hydrogen industry? Why can’t it be done much faster?’ says Dr. Lüssow at the Greentech.Live conference in October 2022.

To make things go faster, now the platform, which is growing rapidly.

Having started with a range of 70 products and 17 brands, Hyfindr now has more than 600 products and 90 brands, and is constantly growing. Every month you grow at all levels around 15 percent.

Promotion of information and networking

In addition, Hyfindr wants to provide neutral information and encourage people from the industry to exchange ideas. To do this, they publish neutral articles on products and network in the style of Stack Overflow so that problem solving can be done more quickly. Similar to Stack Overflow, an internet platform for software developers, questions can be asked and answered quickly within the tech community.

Hyfindr is not perfect yet, but still very popular

Even though there is still a lot to be done in the hydrogen industry, and long-lasting processes are behind it, especially in the case of green solutions, Hyfindr hopes to be able to contribute to improvement and acceleration with its marketplace.

Apparently having an impact considering the growth of the digital platform.

“Everything we have is not yet perfect,” says Dr. Lüssow at the conference, “but we’re getting so much encouragement because we’re solving a real problem.”

You can find out more about the platform in the video of the Greentech.Live conference on YouTube.