Hunan Experiences Continuing Precipitation, Heavy Rain Expected in Some Areas

Precipitation to Continue in Hunan Today and Tomorrow, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Southern Areas

In a recent update by the China Weather Network, it has been predicted that precipitation will continue in Xiangnan, Hunan, and other regions today and tomorrow (September 14-15). Heavy rains are expected in some areas, urging caution to prevent secondary disasters. However, a shift in weather conditions is forecasted, with most parts of Hunan experiencing sunny weather from the day after tomorrow, accompanied by a rise in temperatures to around 30°C.

Yesterday, moderate to heavy rains occurred in central and southern Hunan, resulting in local heavy rainfall. Notably, the cumulative rainfall exceeded 50 mm in 9 stations spread across 5 towns in Yongzhou (Lanshan, Daoxian) and Chenzhou (east Guidong), with one station in the middle of Qingquan Town, East Guangxi, recording over 100 mm of rainfall. As a result, temperatures dropped in various locations, with northern Hunan and southern Hunan experiencing highs ranging from 24 to 26°C, while other regions recorded highs between 21 and 23°C.

The Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 14th to the 15th, moderate to heavy rainfall, along with local heavy rains, will occur in certain parts of southern Hunan due to the influence of surface cold air and mid-low-level shear lines. On the 16th, the subtropical high is expected to strengthen and extend westward, bringing cloudy to sunny conditions in Hunan. However, there may still be showers or thundershowers in the afternoon in southern Hunan.

Today, the forecast indicates moderate rain and cloudy conditions in southern Hunan, while heavy rain is expected in Chenzhou, southern Yongzhou, southern Hengyang, and southern Zhuzhou. Specifically, Zhuzhou (Chaling, Yanling), Yongzhou (Jianghua, Lanshan), Hengyang (Leiyang), and Chenzhou (urban area, Anren, Guidong, Guiyang, Jiahe, Linwu, Rucheng, Yizhang, Yongxing, and Zixing) are likely to experience heavy rain. Northwest Hunan will be cloudy, and other areas will experience cloudy weather with light rain. The north wind will blow at levels 3 to 4, and the maximum temperature will be 27 to 29°C in northern Hunan and 23 to 25°C in other areas. The lowest temperature in various places will range from 19 to 21°C.

On the following day, southern Hunan is forecasted to experience cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain, and heavy rain may occur in southern Chenzhou, southern Yongzhou, and southern Zhuzhou. Specifically, heavy rain is expected in Chenzhou (Guidong, Rucheng, and Zixing), while other areas will experience cloudy weather. The north wind will shift to a south wind at levels 2 to 3. The maximum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C in southern Hunan and 28 to 30°C in other areas, with the lowest temperature varying between 21 to 23°C.

Two days from now, the showers will subside, and southern Hunan will experience cloudy weather, while other areas will have cloudy to sunny conditions. The south wind will blow at levels 2 to 3, and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 28 to 30°C in southern Hunan and 30 to 32°C in other areas. The lowest temperature in different locations will range from 21 to 23°C.

The Meteorological Department has issued a reminder that strong local rainfall in Hunan will persist today and tomorrow. Thus, it is crucial to remain cautious and take preventive measures against flash floods, geological disasters, and urban waterlogging. Additionally, the public is advised to prioritize traffic safety during rainy days and be aware of the potential adverse effects of strong convective weather.

