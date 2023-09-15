Hebei Province Implements Measures to Support High-Quality Development of Electronic Information Industry

Hebei Province has recently announced its strong support for the high-quality development of the electronic information industry. The province has issued two important documents, namely the “Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Electronic Information Industry” and the “Several Measures on Supporting the Development of Five Segmented Industries including Third-Generation Semiconductors”, which provide guidance and actionable support measures to accelerate the growth of this industry.

By leveraging Hebei Province’s existing industrial base and development potential, the government aims to achieve significant milestones in the industry by 2025 and 2030. Specifically, they aim to exceed 500 billion yuan and 1 trillion yuan in industry revenue respectively. Additionally, the province aims to increase the industry’s R&D investment intensity to 5% and 6.5% respectively during the same period.

“These policies and measures adhere to the goal guidance, reflect Hebei’s reality, highlight solid and strong links, support specialization and innovation, and promote the high-quality development of the province’s electronic information industry,” stated a spokesperson from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology.

To achieve these goals, the government has outlined several key strategies. Firstly, they plan to support leading enterprises in the fields of integrated circuits and other related industries to become chain masters of key national manufacturing industry chains. Enterprises recognized as national chain masters will receive a one-time reward of 5 million yuan. Furthermore, new display companies that produce independently developed raw materials or component products for the first time will receive a one-time reward of 10% of the sales contract amount in the first year, up to 5 million yuan.

The government also intends to foster specialization and innovation in small and medium-sized enterprises. They will implement actions that focus on cultivation, specialization, and innovation to create a group of national specialization, specialization, and innovation “little giants” and individual champion enterprises in subdivided industries. In addition to existing policies, enterprises rated as national specialties and new “little giants” will also receive financial rewards.

Highlighting key regional areas, Hebei Province will provide highly targeted and precise support measures to cities such as Shijiazhuang, Zhangjiakou, Qinhuangdao, Langfang, and Baoding. The government will also give special attention to five crucial fields: third-generation semiconductors, electronic specialty gases, new displays, photovoltaics, and big data.

The province is determined to support the construction of big data clusters as well. They intend to facilitate the application of advanced energy-saving technologies in big data enterprises and encourage the construction of green data centers. Big data technology application projects and data trading platform projects will be included in the provincial industrial Internet innovation and development pilot projects, receiving necessary support. For the first time, rewards will also be given to places selected as famous software cities and software parks in China.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission has assured the strengthening of innovation factor guarantees. They plan to establish a cross-departmental coordination mechanism to support the financing of electronic information companies, build an online and offline production integration cooperation docking platform, and gather key resources such as technological innovation, high-end high-tech industries, and financial institutions. These efforts aim to accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and the implementation of major projects, thus propelling the development of the electronic information industry.

To address the financing challenges faced by enterprises in the electronic information field, the Provincial Science and Technology Department will fully utilize the provincial science and technology investment guidance fund. They aim to establish science and technology innovation sub-funds with various localities, make good use of the technology loan risk compensation fund pool, innovate financial products, establish green channels, implement preferential interest rates, and allocate credit scale.

These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the electronic information industry in Hebei Province. With targeted and specialized support measures, the province aims to become a leader in the electronic information industry and contribute to the overall growth of the economy.

