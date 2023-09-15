Hacker attacks on the rise in Italy. And in 80% of cases the victims are SMEs

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the second quarter of 2023, the phenomenon of ransomware (theft of sensitive data with ransom demand) grew by +34.6% in Italy and by +62% globally compared to the previous quarter. This was revealed in the latest «Threatland» report edited by the Security Operation Center (SOC) and the Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence Team of Swascan, a Cybersecurity company of the Cyber ​​Hub of the Tinexta Group. The number of companies victims of ransomware gangs has increased by 185% since the beginning of the year and by 105% compared to the second quarter of 2022. In Italy, 80% of the victims affected are SMEs and 91% are companies with turnover less than 250 million euros. According to the report which analyzes the main IT risks (ransomware, phishing and malware), between April and June there were numerous cyber attacks in Italy which mainly involved service companies. Around 190 thousand devices compromised in Italy. The «Monti» cyber gang is the most active in our country.

«The convergence between different types of threats is a demonstration of the complexity and adaptability of the attack landscape», comments Pierguido Iezzi, Cyber ​​Security Director and CEO of Swascan. «Attacks such as phishing, ransomware and malware are following a growth curve that surpasses explanations linked to random phenomena. This trend highlights the urgency of adopting advanced defense strategies in the digital age to protect assets, the economy and citizens.”

Ransomware, a growing global threat

According to data collected by Swascan, there were 1,451 victims (affected and subject to publication of stolen data) globally of these attacks, characterized by the spread of malicious software that encrypts data for which a ransom is requested for restoration. There is also an increase in cybercriminal gangs behind these attacks, the number of which rose from 36 to 43 (+19.4%). Lockbit stands out as the most active, orchestrating 245 attacks during the quarter.

These attacks appear to have a specific target: companies. In Italy, 80% of these affected SMEs, demonstrating how cybercriminals consider them more vulnerable than large companies. 91% of the victimized Italian companies have a turnover of less than 250 million.

Service companies were hit hardest, accounting for 47 percent of attacks, followed by manufacturing (16 percent) and technology (6 percent). Also in Italy, the services sector tops the list with 54% of attacks, followed by manufacturing (11%) and healthcare (9%), more than doubled compared to the previous quarter. However, the threat has not spared other sectors, including financial, manufacturing, real estate, and many others.

