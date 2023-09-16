Hunan Provincial Delegation Shines in Second National Vocational Skills Competition

Second National Vocational Skills Competition Opens in Tianjin

Huasheng Online News – September 16

The second National Vocational Skills Competition commenced in Tianjin on the afternoon of September 16. The delegation from Hunan Province participated with a total of 142 contestants competing in all 109 categories. This highlights the province’s commitment to prioritizing contestants for the national important advanced manufacturing highland and promoting learning, teaching, research, and development through competitions.

The competition encompasses 15 national economic industry categories, including manufacturing, information technology, transportation, construction, service industry, and mining industry, representing 75% of the national economic industry categories. All competition projects serve the real economy, with over 70% being productive and daily service projects. Furthermore, almost 40% of the projects fall under advanced manufacturing, while nearly 30% are classified as strategic emerging industry projects.

The Hunan Provincial delegation made an impressive entrance into the competition venue (see photo). The province showcased its talent and expertise in various fields. One standout contestant was Luo Shufen, a 22-year-old female athlete, who secured seventh place in the national trials for the CNC lathe project of the 46th World Skills Competition. As a result, she earned a place in the national training team. This marked her second time participating in the “national competition.” Additionally, Dr. Du Yikang, from China Railway Construction Heavy Industry, and his team presented their innovative creation, the “Ultra-risk Drilling and Blasting Tunnel Intelligent Complete Equipment,” in the artificial intelligence engineering technology project competition. Railway Construction Heavy Industry was also represented by Pu Yingzhao and Tan Huiping, who competed in the industrial robot system operation and maintenance competition. The province also had experienced players in competitions such as additive manufacturing equipment operation and service robot application technology.

Li Yongjun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, expressed his commitment to aligning Hunan Province’s vocational skills competition with the “national competition.” He aims to enhance the competition mechanism and system, turning it into a platform that showcases skills achievements and skilled talents. Furthermore, the goal is to utilize the competition as a means to train, promote, and demonstrate vocational skills. Looking ahead, the province will maintain its focus on the main battlefield for the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” by prioritizing urgently needed and scarce areas. Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen the training of skilled talents to foster industrial development and promote a two-way positive interaction between “industry + skills and technology” mechanisms.

With the second National Vocational Skills Competition now underway, participants from Hunan Province are eager to showcase their talents and skills. It is an opportunity for them to learn from their peers and contribute to the overall development of vocational skills in China.

