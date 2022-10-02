(Tourists celebrate the National Day at the Qixing Mountain Scenic Spot in Zhangjiajie. The picture is provided by the correspondent)

Huasheng Online, October 2 (Reporter Li Yanyan Correspondent Nie Ying) On the first day of the National Day holiday, the province was sunny and hot. The reporter learned from the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that during the National Day, a total of 939 holiday statistics and monitoring units were included in the province, which received 998,800 tourists on the first day and achieved an operating income of 111.1499 million yuan.

Among them, 330 tourist areas were included in the monitoring, receiving 837,700 tourists, 58 rural tourist areas received 71,400 tourists, 404 accommodation units received 50,100 tourists, and 205 cultural service units received 111,000 tourists. There are also 98 new cultural and tourism business units, which received 130,500 tourists that day.

Affected by the epidemic, various places have carried out cultural and tourism activities in a combination of online and offline methods. In addition to offline exhibitions, the Hunan Provincial Cultural Center has also launched a series of micro-videos on the “Cultural Tourism and Countryside Charm” series of activities, a series of Hunan ethnic and folk characteristics, a folk music MOOC, and an online exhibition and broadcast of excellent digital resources on the official WeChat account of the museum. A series of activities; Ziyang District of Yiyang City launched the “Ancient Ancient City, Zishui Ziyang” 2022 National Day Food, Cultural and Creative Park on Commercial Model Street; Yueyang City Zhangguying Scenic Spot also organized blacksmithing, fan painting, wishing, embroidery, spinning, Shadow puppetry and other folk cultural activities.

In addition, local tours and surrounding tours are also the dominant ways for residents to travel during the National Day holiday this year. The number of self-driving tourists has increased significantly compared with the same period in previous years, and bookings for homestay accommodation are hot in various places. “Scenic spots, stay in B&Bs, and appreciate the beauty of nature” has become a new tourist hotspot. Relying on the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference, Loudi City has created a tourism growth pole. The “World Heritage Site” Ziquejie Terraced Fields, “Chiyouzu Mountain” Big Bear Mountain, “The Best Karst Cave” Meishan Dragon Palace and other landscapes are breathtaking and fascinated; Louxing District Rural tourist spots such as Huaxi Valley and Shuangfeng Guigu Tourist Resort are romantic, fashionable and fresh, and they have also become good places for National Day tourism.

