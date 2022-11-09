[Epoch Times, November 09, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao reported) Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, because many students from a middle school were diagnosed with the CCP virus (new crown pneumonia), and an epidemic also occurred in a hospital, which was extended again from the 8th. “Silent management” time. The decision caused public dissatisfaction.

The Disciplinary Committee of Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, reported two cases of dereliction of duty in epidemic prevention and control. Together it is the problem of Zhuzhou No.1 Middle School.

According to the report, recently, many students from Zhuzhou No. 1 Middle School were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, saying that because the middle school “improperly handled emergencies”, many people were infected and spilled out to the society. Zhuzhou City No. 1 Middle School Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, President Chen Song and other officials were dismissed as a result.

The Zhuzhou Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection did not specify when the students of Zhuzhou No. 1 Middle School were diagnosed and the number of students who were diagnosed.

According to the Hunan Health Commission’s news on November 8, on the 7th, 3 new cases were confirmed in Zhuzhou City, and 30 new cases of asymptomatic infection were added.

Another issue is the dereliction of duty by the Zhuzhou No. 2 Hospital. According to reports, on November 1, Zhuzhou No. 2 Hospital did not strictly implement the requirements for medical management, resulting in a fever patient (later diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia) exposed to a crowded medical place, causing many people to be isolated. Several cadres of the hospital were notified of criticism.

The official announcement from Zhuzhou caused heated discussions. Some netizens said that “this kind of treatment is inappropriate and unreasonable” and “speechless”. Some netizens expressed different views.

Zhuzhou City officials announced to extend the silent management time.

The Zhuzhou official issued a notice on the afternoon of November 7th on continuing to extend the silent management time: from 0:00 on November 8th to 24:00 on November 10th, continue to operate in the main urban area (including Tianyuan District, Hetang District, Shifeng District, Lusong District). , Zhuzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, Lukou District) to implement silent management.

On November 3, Zhuzhou City has issued a notice on stricter and stricter silent management. On the 4th, a notice on the extension of the silent management time was issued, and it was decided to continue from 0:00 on November 5th to 24:00 on November 7th in the main urban areas (including Tianyuan District, Hetang District, Shifeng District, Lusong District, Zhuzhou Economic Development Zone). Silence management is implemented within the scope of the district and Lukou district.

Many netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the Zhuzhou government’s continued extension of the silent management time.

“Qiran helga” posted on the 8th: Zhuzhou has sealed the inner three floors and the outer three floors everywhere. Today, it is directly sealed to the door of the house. The supplies are not delivered here, and the supermarkets are not open, and there is no place to buy (things) , can’t get out, and there is nothing to bring in, do you really plan to starve people to death at home? You can seal it, don’t you think about the most basic human life?

“Curly Maomao”: Omg, when will Zhuzhou City be unblocked? My dad was at home originally, because I found out that I had been locked down after going to get off work two days ago. I couldn’t go home, so I could only live in a work unit. There was also a cat at home, and I didn’t eat for several days. I am studying in Tianjin again, so I can only do it in a hurry! I don’t know why such a one-size-fits-all management model is implemented.

“Broken eggs into the world“: Zhuzhou No. 1 Middle School’s secretary was exempted because he told leaders at all levels not to overdo epidemic prevention, but you have to take full responsibility if there is a problem. Therefore, the next epidemic prevention measures in Zhuzhou must be tighter than loose, and the silence is expected to continue for a period of time.

Responsible editor: Li Muen