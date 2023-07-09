Home » Hundreds of Sikhs protested in front of the Indian High Commission in Canada
Hundreds of Sikhs protested in front of the Indian High Commission in Canada

Hundreds of Sikhs protested in front of the Indian High Commission in Canada

Monday, July 10, 2023, 1:40 am

Ottawa (Ummt News) A protest was held outside the Indian High Commission against the killing of Hardeep Singh Nagar, an active Sikh leader of the Khalistan movement in Canada. On this occasion, the protesters said that India wants to scare the Sikhs, the Modi government. The tactics of the Sikhs cannot prevent the freedom of Khalistan. Hundreds of Sikhs from different cities of Canada arrived in Toronto in the form of rallies, protests were also held in the United States and Great Britain against the killing of the Sikh leader. It should be clear that the Khalistan Tiger Force Leader Hardeep Singh was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Canada. Hardeep Singh was an activist of the Sikh separatist organization Sikhs for Justice and played a central role in the referendum for the establishment of Khalistan. Indian Govt. had also demanded the Canadian authorities to take action against Hardeep Singh.

