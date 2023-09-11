Hurricane Lee Strengthens to Category 3, Skips Caribbean Islands

Hurricane Lee Gains Strength as it Moves Through the Atlantic

MIAMI, Florida – Hurricane Lee has intensified to a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm, which is currently moving at a speed of 7 mph in a northwest direction, has not directly impacted the Caribbean islands.

As of Monday’s 5 am bulletin from the NHC, Hurricane Lee was located 340 miles north of the Leeward Islands and 650 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. While it is not directly affecting the Caribbean islands, the storm surge it generated is impacting parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

In addition to the immediate impact on these areas, hazardous waves and ocean currents are starting to affect portions of the southeast coast of the United States. These conditions are expected to spread northward along much of the East Coast of the United States over the coming days.

At present, there are no warnings or surveillance in force related to Hurricane Lee.

The current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1 and ends on November 30, is predicted to see between 14 and 21 named storms, with 6 to 11 becoming hurricanes and 2 to 5 becoming major hurricanes (Category 3 to 5), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

So far, 13 tropical storms have formed during this season, including Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, José, Katia, and Lee. However, only Don, Franklin, and Idalia have reached hurricane status.

The NOAA has compiled data on hurricanes that have caused significant fatalities in the history of the United States. While Hurricane Lee’s impact is yet to be fully determined, authorities continue to closely monitor its progression.

As Hurricane Lee gains strength, it is crucial for residents in the potential path of the storm to stay informed and adhere to all safety precautions advised by local authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

