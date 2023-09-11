Introducing the Eleglide M1 Plus: The Perfect Electric Bicycle for Mountain and City Cycling

Say goodbye to scooters and welcome electric bicycles. If you were thinking of buying one for your cycling training in the mountains, but that is also valid for the city, this is yours! With comfort, good performance, and high-level autonomy, there will be no slope that can resist you.

This Eleglide M1 Plus is made with aluminum alloy to make it light and durable (it only weighs 22.8 kg), as well as easier to handle. One of the most notable things at first glance are its super tires with a width of 2.1 inches to improve traction and stability when riding on uneven terrain.

The bike is equipped with a suspension lead which means that it has shock absorbers in the front fork to absorb impacts and vibrations when riding in difficult areas, such as the mountains.

As for the motor, it has a power of 250 watts, which is powerful enough to assist with pedaling, and it is brushless to be more efficient and require less maintenance. In fact, the 12.5 Ah battery is large enough to provide a range of up to 100 km in assistance mode. This is ideal when we want to travel long distances but need extra help for the final stretches.

On the other hand, it has Shimano transmission 21 speeds so you can change between gears depending on the type of terrain and driving. It is especially necessary to alternate between climbing and descending in the mountains. Regarding its maximum speed, this electric bicycle does not exceed 25 km/h, which is what is legally permitted.

Furthermore, it has a screen that shows useful information, such as the speed you are going, the battery level, the distance traveled, or if the bike has any mechanical failure.

Use it for whatever you want, it is advisable to buy an adjustable luggage rack to be able to carry a backpack without having to hold it on your shoulders. This way you will have greater mobility while driving and you will be freer to avoid accidents. In addition, it fits perfectly to the bicycle and has a reflector so that they can locate you on the road.

For less than 780 euros, finding an electric bicycle with these features is almost a dream. This Eleglide M1 Plus has a 12% discount on Amazon, so it reaches 779.99 euros. It is one of the lowest prices it has had in recent months, so don’t miss the opportunity to save a few euros.

Shipping is free for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime, although it is true that it will take a few days to arrive. However, it will not exceed a week, and they will deliver it to your home.

