President’s term expired on September 9, Attaullah Tarr

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Attaullah Tarar says that the term of office of the President has expired on September 9. Who authorized the President to give the date of the election?

League leader Atta Tarar while holding a press conference in Lahore said that Arif Alvi is currently the interim president, but the notification of his being the interim president has not been issued.

Atta Tarar said that the President has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law on the date of the election, the Election Commission has the authority to give the date of the election. He said that after September 9, Article 58 has become inactive.

The League leader further said that PTI tries to destabilize the economy, they create an atmosphere of uncertainty for their narrative, all this is happening because of the person sitting in Attock.

He said that the interim president should stay away, the elections have to be announced by the Election Commission. The Election Commission and the government are not bound to obey the President’s orders.

It should be noted that after the consultation of the President Dr. Arif Alvi with the caretaker Law Minister regarding giving the date of the election, speculations started that the President is going to announce the date of the election soon.

