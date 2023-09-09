Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou Successfully Held

Huzhou Station of Asian Games Torch Relay Held Successfully

Zhejiang Online, September 9 (Reporter Chen Lei, Correspondent Sun Wenbin) – The Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou was successfully held on the morning of September 9. The starting ceremony took place in the South Square of the Huzhou Administrative Center, attracting a large audience.

The event began at approximately 8:50 a.m. with a vibrant cultural program called “Beautiful Huzhou.” The performance showcased the beauty of Huzhou, featuring costumes, props, and dance that highlighted the elements of “green water and green mountains” that are central to the city. The program connected various characteristic elements of Huzhou such as lake pens, bamboo forests, green mountains, and tea gardens, presenting the message of “Seeing Beautiful China in Huzhou” through situational singing and dancing.

At 9:15 a.m., amidst the cheers of the audience, Zhou Suhong started the torch relay as the first torchbearer of the Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou. The relay route covered approximately 9.5 kilometers, starting from the south square of the Huzhou Administrative Center and passing through various locations such as Renhuangshan Road, Olympic Sports Center, and Taihu Lake. The route was divided into six sections, each highlighting the construction of “six new Huzhous,” including “Strength New Huzhou, Vitality New Huzhou, Quality New Huzhou, Humanistic New Huzhou, Beautiful New Huzhou, and Happy New Huzhou.”

A total of 170 torchbearers, representing various walks of life including advanced model figures, grassroots and front-line representatives, ethnic minorities, resident troops, and disabled individuals, participated in the Huzhou Station of the Torch Relay.

The torch closing ceremony took place at the Moon Plaza on the south bank of Taihu Lake at 11:10 a.m. Li Rongxiang, a Huzhou athlete who won the men’s javelin throw championship at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea, was the last torchbearer. He lit the tinder basin and extinguished the torch, marking the end of the Huzhou Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou. The fire guards then escorted the fire lamp out of the venue.

The successful conclusion of the Huzhou Station of the Torch Relay brought great excitement and pride to the people of Huzhou, as they celebrated their participation in this prestigious sporting event.

