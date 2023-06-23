Home » El Salvador rescued the Central American and Caribbean Games post pandemic
by admin
Jun 23, 2023, 11:33 am

After Panama declined to host the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, El Salvador intervened to organize the event.

The Salvadoran capital organized the event in just over two years after receiving the venue in May 2021 with a postponement of dates. It should be noted that these games mark the restart of the post-pandemic Olympic movement, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to the emergency due to COVID-19.

The Mexican digital newspaper “Marca” described the situation as: “San Salvador 2023, almost like a name of a saint who managed to “save” the beginning of the Olympic festival in the American continent.”

