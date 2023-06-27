“I am glad to know that I am part of history”

Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda has a significant number of 18 of its athletes in the Central American and Caribbean Games that take place in El Salvador. This is how yesterday the first medal came for ours, from the hand of the gymnast Angélica Mesa Vergara who, forming the gymnastics team of the Colombian National Team, achieved the bronze medal, contributing valuable notes for the accumulated of her group.

Team Bronze

The athlete who represents the Risaraldense Gymnastics League, was accompanied in the national team by Gina Escobar Betancourt from Antioquía, Yiseth Valenzuela Astudillo del Valle, María José Villegas from Antioquía and Karen Cubillos from Bogotá, thus securing the bronze medal.

“This win is for my team”

Quite excited, this is what Angélica Mesa said after winning the medal: “The competition was extremely close, from start to finish we were all very united, this is a job that we have done with Juan, with my girls from there in Risaralda, who have been super pending me, which I carry in my heart and this victory is also for my team from the department and that is what has brought us here and gives us the bronze team medal for the Colombian National Team”.

goal accomplished

“From my contribution in the four apparatus, I gave a very good participation, I felt very proud of what we have done, of my participation. We managed to meet the goal of being on the podium of these Central American Games”.

remains in history

“As always, thanking the department of Risaralda for opening the doors for me and thanks to that I have been able to fulfill one more dream, which is to be in an Olympic Cycle competition and even more Central American, which is great, it is important and I am deeply glad to know that I am part of it. of the history of Colombian gymnastics and of the positive results that we can continue to bring to the country”, the athlete pointed out.

in semifinals

Continuing with the performance of the Risaraldenses, the Olympic boxer Jenny Marcela Arias Castañeda, defeated the Venezuelan Johana Gómez in her first fight by a score of 1-4 in the 54-kilogram category. The Guatiqueña was playing at the close of this edition, the semifinal against the Mexican Gloria Fernández.

The 18 Risaraldenses in Central America

Sarah Lopez. archery

Juliana Gallego. archery

Jagdepp Teji Singh. Shooting with a bow

Juliana Giraldo. Badminton

Diana Lopez. Handball

Juliana Botero. cakes

Sebastian Salazar. Bowling

Jenny Arias. Boxing

Angelica Mesa. Gym

Alison Bones. Gymnasia

Johan Sebastian Rojas. Judo

Angie Lara. Cycling

Oscar Garces. Weightlifting

David Cespedes. Swimming

David Arias. Swimming

Viviana Uribe. Swimming

Felipe Uribe. Swimming

Daniela Moncada. Rugby

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

