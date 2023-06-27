Ziarat, miscreants burnt 6 trucks of coal

Trade organizations and coal mine owners closed the Quetta-Harnai national highway for traffic in protest, file photo.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 4:36 p.m

Armed persons attacked Deputy Commissioner Harnai’s vehicle in Mangi area of ​​Ziarat, DC Muhammad Arif Zarkun and other officials were safe from the firing.

Miscreants also set fire to 6 coal trucks passing through the area, business organizations closed the Quetta-Harnai highway for traffic in protest against the incident.

According to Levies officials, Deputy Commissioner Harnai District Muhammad Arif was coming from Quetta to Harnai when unknown miscreants opened fire on his vehicle while passing through Mangi, a pilgrimage area. The miscreants also damaged 6 coal trucks passing through the area. Set fire.

Protesting against the incident, business organizations and coal mine owners closed the Quetta-Harnai national highway for traffic. The markets were completely closed in the Harnai district by going on a shutter down strike.

According to Levies officials, a joint search operation is underway in Harnai and Ziarat against the armed miscreants.

See also

Ali Muhammad Khan was ordered to deposit 80 thousand rupees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

