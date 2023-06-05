I am in PTI and am in touch with the party chairman, Asad Qaiser

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that he should stay in Tehreek-e-Insaaf and be in touch with the party chairman.

Web Desk: Talking to the media outside the District Courts, Asad Qaiser answered a question about serious negotiations and said that he will talk for serious negotiations. Yes, we are ready for serious negotiations.

The journalist asked that ‘Rana Sanaullah said to talk to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for negotiations, is it possible to talk to him?’ To which Asad Qaiser replied that what negotiations can be held in the current situation in the country. Fix the environment first, then negotiations can take place.

While replying to the question regarding contact with Chairman PTI, he said that I am in PTI. I am in touch with the party chairman. He said that today I have four cases.

Answering the question regarding the contact with the defected leader of the party, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Qaiser said that there is no contact with Jahangir Tareen. The journalist asked that Fawad Chaudhry is taking leaders from PTI, did you have any contact, to which he replied that I am in PTI.