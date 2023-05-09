“I am not disabled”: Christian José Moreno

By Editorial EL PILÓN.

The candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Christian Jose Morenoensures that it does not have “no kind of disability” to participate in the territorial elections with its significant group of citizens Somos Más.

The statement arose because there are those who affirm that the applicant incurred double militancy because he was representative to the Chamber for the Party of the U until June 28, 2022, in addition, the community nominated him for magistrate of the National Electoral Council that same year.

Moreno refuted that he had committed any fault: “I resigned from the Chamber on June 28, 2022, that is, I did not finish my term because I did not want to be immersed in an obligation of having to aspire for the party that had endorsed me at the time.”

ONE OF THE CAUSES OF DISABILITY

It also maintained that one of the grounds for ineligibility is that the members of the Congress of the Republic who want to aspire to the next election, they have not given up their seat, 12 months before the first day of enrollment, but in your case you did.

“After having resigned from my seat in the corresponding term, I became one more militant of a party, one more citizen, then I resigned from the party and was empowered to start the process of collecting signatures for the citizen movement. So there is no ability.” expressed Moreno Villamizar.

Regarding the application for the dignity of magistrate, Christian José Moreno pointed out that “nothing happened”.

REGISTRATION OF SIGNIFICANT GROUPS

According to the electoral calendar, on October 29, 2022, that is, one year before the territorial electionsbegan the registration period for registration committees of significant groups of citizens, such as Moreno’s, as well as committees promoting blank votes.

The group that would endorse the ex-congressman would have collected around 70,000 companies that will be presented in the month of June at the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status in the capital of Cesar.

“The dirty campaign that they want to do against this political project with my name for the Valledupar candidacy has already started, unfortunately politics has become a stage of misinformation and destruction to see how that gives you some kind of advantage,” concluded the lawyer.