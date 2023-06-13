Home » “I don’t have in my plans to play the 2026 World Cup”: Lionel Messi
The captain of the Argentine soccer team, Lionel Messiaffirmed this Tuesday that it is not part of his plans to participate in the next edition of the World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.

“I think not. This was my last World Cup. I’ll see how things go, but not in principle, I won’t go to the next World Cup”assured the Argentine star in an interview with the Chinese sports media Titan Sports.

In the conversation held in the official account of the sports magazine on the Chinese short video application Kuaishou, the recent signing of Inter Miami responded to current questions of interest to Chinese fans, of which he said: “They’ve always been good to us.”

Messi stated that he was able to see the Champions League final won by Manchester City despite the time difference in the Asian giant, and stated that Pep Guardiola, with whom he maintains “frequent contact”, after the continental title has shown that “He is the best coach in the world.”

