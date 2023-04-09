The stereotypes towards Colombians about drug trafficking and Pablo Escobar always generate discomfort with foreigners. In this case, A well-known Mexican influencer generated a great controversy for having made a joke about the Colombian accent.

Juan de Dios García is visiting MedellinColombia and has documented his experience in the city and with the culture during the last few days.

In a recent Tik Tok, the content creator made a joke about the Colombian accent recounting his experience with a taxi driver who provided him with a service.

“I feel in a series of narcos. I don’t know what right I have to say that if I live in Sinaloa, but the accent here is imposing,” said Juan de Dios.

The young man narrated that at the end of the journey he told the driver that if he got him a tequila he would give him a tip. The taxi driver stopped the vehicle and got him what he was asking for “and when he hands it over to me he tells me: ‘Ready, partner, the turn is over’. I said: ‘No ma(…), who did I order to kill?’”.

The video generated hundreds of reactions. Several of them by users who assured that this joke is not authentic to him but to the Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla, who had previously mentioned it during a show.

Others, for their part, pointed out that this accent is typical only of the city of Medellín and that in other regions they have different ways of speaking.

“That phrase is from Franco Escamilla”, “That joke sounds like someone’s to me”, “It’s because you’re in Medellín, in other parts of the country we don’t speak like that”, were some of the comments.