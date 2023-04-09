Home News The police officer who lost his life in the accident in Gaziantep was sent off on his last journey – Current News
The police officer who lost his life in the accident in Gaziantep was sent off on his last journey

The police officer who lost his life in the accident in Gaziantep was sent off on his last journey

The accident occurred last night in Gaziantep-Kilis D58 highway Kapcagiz locality. Allegedly, Yunus Emre TabooFord brand under the command Car with license plate 79 AB 98934 FVB 693 plate motorcycle under the command of police officer Habib Özkılıç (33) traveling in the same direction and the driver of which could not be learned. 01 GT 585 plate car was hit from behind. Yunus Emre Tabu, who was in the car as a result of the accident, and the motorcycle driver police officer Habib Özkılıç died at the scene.

He was sent off on his last journey in his hometown Yavuzeli

Police officer killed in tragic accident by Habib Özkılıç His lifeless body was handed over to his relatives for burial after the procedures at Gaziantep Forensic Medicine Institute. Police officer Habib Özkılıç was bid farewell to his last journey after the official funeral held in his hometown Gaziantep’s Yavuzeli district. It was heartbreaking when Sefer Özkılıç, the father of the deceased police officer, said goodbye to his son by hugging the coffin and shedding tears before the funeral prayer.

Family and relatives of the deceased police officer and Gaziantep Provincial Police Deputy Chief Mustafa Yaman, Yavuzeli District Governor attended the funeral ceremony in Yavuzeli district cemetery. Hasan Rasit TaskinMayor Mustafa Kemal Sakaroğlu, District Mufti Mehmet Altunal and many citizens attended.

