“I had been waiting for this medal for many years”: Óscar Garcés

by admin
Julian Andres Santa

The second medal for the Risaraldense delegation that competes in the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador arrived. On this occasion, the first gold medal for our team was obtained by weightlifter Óscar Garcés, representing the Colombian Weightlifting Team, thus adding to the bronze won by Angélica Mesa in gymnastics.

Proudly from Santa Rosa

As is his custom, Óscar mentioned his beloved Santa Rosa de Cabal after his triumph. “First I want to thank God because he is the one who gives me the strength to lift all these weights, day by day we work to be the best. I had been waiting for this medal for many years and I thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to belong to the national team, to represent a country as beautiful as Colombia is and to bring this victory to the whole country, to my department, my beautiful municipality that is Santa Rose of Cabal”.

The wait brought its reward

“I have been waiting for this victory for approximately seven, eight years. I have been training for 14 years but at the high level I had been waiting for it for more or less that time. Really at the beginning I felt a little uncomfortable but that’s the competitions, sometimes they come out, sometimes they don’t come out, we always work to give our best and I knew that in the clean and jerk I had to give everything and more of that to be able to have the result because we all work to be the best”, pointed out the son of the Araucarias.

See also  Planting green saplings together to build a beautiful Changzhou More than 500 people participated in the national voluntary tree planting activity

Podium clean and jerk 109 kilograms

Gold: Oscar Garcés (COL) 207kg
Plata: Josue Medina (MEX) 204kg
Bronze: Juan Zaldívar (CUB) 204kg

