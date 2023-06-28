Home » Dzassi Maurice, DYTO’s steamroller
Dzassi Maurice, DYTO's steamroller

The Dynamic Togolese has again fallen off the podium this season which has just ended. The entire Bawa Bako team was up to it all the same, but faced with the consistency of ASKO and ASCK, the red robots could not grab a qualifying place for the continent. Among the best of the season, Dzassi Maurice is a big part of it. The editorial staff turns on its headlights on this young player.

Dzassi Maurice was one of the best in his position, if not the best in his position this season which has just ended. Indisputable holder of the position of right side defender, Maurice impacted by his combativeness, his quality and precision on the centers. Offensively, he brings surplus to his attackers. Defensively, he is intractable. Very strong on himself, Dzassi Maurice is very difficult to deposit in one against one. He has a remarkable burst of speed and outstanding tactical intelligence.

Born on December 31, 2002, Dzassi Maurice is one of the best of his generation. His movements and replacements on the field are admirable. His wonderful season did not leave the local national team coach Jonas Kokou Komlan indifferent, who called him up for the preparations for CHAN 2024. Well deserved in view of his performances with DYTO.

Very agile, he uses his intelligence to outdo his adversaries and master his lane. He loves to sweep his lane and go very often to the front, this allows him to score goals. He is also very skilful on set pieces and especially on free kicks. Very tenacious and endowed with a Grinta, Dzassi Maurice is on the right track to access and succeed easily as a professional.

