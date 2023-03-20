Continue to discuss the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro from the house of Big Brother Vip. The former gieffino himself has returned to vent on social media, explaining that he had refused the production’s request to send one of his videos to the studio, just as had happened with Edoardo Donnamaria in the previous live broadcast on March 16: “I was supposed to be in the studio on Monday”Dal Moro anticipated in this regard.

Gf Vip, Dal Moro vents on social media: “I have hands for contractual issues”

Through a post on social media, Dal Moro as well as announcing that he will not be present in the next live broadcast of the Gf Vip he explained that before long he could tell the truth about what happened in the moments in which he was disqualified. In addition to this, he highlighted the differences in treatment compared to Edoardo Donnamaria. The Veronese entrepreneur recalled that Donnamaria had had the opportunity to greet his companions.

“I was treated as a fugitive”

This is the post by Daniele Dal Moro entrusted to the Instagram post:

“I was supposed to be in the studio on Monday. This thing was not possible for the new provisions, only a video contribution as for Edoardo. The difference is that Edoardo was not picked up during the week as a fugitive. I refused to send them any kind of video content for them to manipulate as they please. Unfortunately, at the moment my hands are tied due to contractual issues, but in due course I will tell the whole truth about the Big Brother of children and stepchildren. This is a promise.”