It is known that a great tragedy occurred on Kopaonik when a man (39) from Aleksandrovac and a woman (35) from Novi Sad died on motor skis.

“For almost 10 years he was one of the best snowmobile mechanics. He knew in his heart how that machine worked, not to mention how skilled he was behind the wheel“, says a source familiar with the investigation.

The interlocutor adds that these sleds can develop enormous speeds, even more than 100 kilometers per hour. According to him, snowmobiles can overturn even at low speeds.

“No one can say for sure if the speed caused the loss of control, because the sled can overturn even at low speeds.“, the interviewer states.

He adds that the tragedy happened exactly on the spot where the left and right sides of the blue trail “Karaman Greben” meet. There is a short bay of 7.8 meters in that place, but it is a large clearing, while the rows of trees are far away. According to unofficial information, a young man was killed when he fell over and suffered fatal neck injuries, while a snowmobile hit a girl. It is not excluded that they are due to high speed the sled also ended up in the tree linebut the driver lost control in this part of Karaman.

Falls from the sled are usually not terrible due to the snow surface, but last night they were fatal due to the overturning of the vehicle. The Karaman ridge is known as a gentle trail for learning to ski, but only at the mentioned place is a small hill, which was apparently fatal last evening. Last night, two rescuers from the Mountain Rescue Service accidentally found the victims.

“The rescuers were out of working hours and out of working hours of the trails, they happened to be on the spot. They found them without signs of life. They immediately started resuscitation and called colleagues on shift. When they arrived, they transported the two young people they found with a sledge and a snowmobile with the support of the Ski Resort of Serbia to the trauma center, but they were not saved“, it was announced earlier.

