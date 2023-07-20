Home » “I miss my family” Zhong goose’s dad buys a lottery ticket for his family’s birthday and wins first place… 13.5 billion jackpot
"I miss my family" Zhong goose's dad buys a lottery ticket for his family's birthday and wins first place… 13.5 billion jackpot

"I miss my family" Zhong goose's dad buys a lottery ticket for his family's birthday and wins first place… 13.5 billion jackpot

▲ A Chinese man who won 1st prize by choosing lottery numbers based on the birth dates of his wife and three children. (Source = SCMP Capture)

A Chinese man won a lottery of 10 billion won based on his family’s birthday number.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a Hong Kong media outlet, on the 17th (local time), a man working in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, eastern China, won the lottery and received a prize of 77.1 million yuan (approximately 13.5 billion won).

Mr. A, the father of three children, recently bought 15 lottery tickets for 30 yuan (about 5,300 won). The lottery numbers were created by combining the birth dates of his children and his wife.

After that, on the 11th, he won the first prize lottery. The first prize was 5.14 million yuan (approximately 900 million won), but Mr. A wrote the same number on all 15 sheets, so he won a total of 77.1 million yuan.

This lottery is a provincial public welfare fund lottery operated by Zhejiang Province, and the amount is known to be the largest prize in this lottery.

In particular, Mr. A is known as a wild goose father who is currently away from his family. He said that he wrote his date of birth on the lottery ticket out of consideration for his family, and explained, “When I bought a lottery ticket this year, I always used the same number.

“The prize money is so big that I think I need to plan where to spend it,” he said.

