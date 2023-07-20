North Korea Issues Warning as US Nuclear Submarine Arrives in South Korean Port

North Korea Issues Alert Amidst Escalating Tensions with the United States

In the midst of escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States, North Korea issued an important alert on Thursday, warning that the arrival of a US submarine equipped with nuclear weapons at a South Korean port “could fall within the conditions of use of nuclear weapons.”

The statement was made by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, who emphasized that the deployment of strategic nuclear submarines and other assets could potentially trigger the use of nuclear weapons as specified in the law on nuclear force policy.

This comes after the USS Kentucky submarine, armed with nuclear capabilities, docked at the Busan Naval Base in South Korea. This marks the first time in four decades that a US nuclear-armed submarine has visited a South Korean port, highlighting the increased defense cooperation between Seoul and Washington. The two allies have recently organized joint military drills and held the first meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group in an effort to improve nuclear coordination and enhance military readiness against North Korea.

The announcement of the submarine deployment was made in April, coinciding with an official visit to the United States by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Despite the lack of a specified date for the deployment, tensions escalated further between the two countries.

Adding to the strain in the relationship, a US soldier entered North Korea without authorization, creating a complex situation given the high military tensions and limited communication channels between the two countries. Travis King, a soldier who was due to return to Fort Bliss, Texas, after completing his prison term in South Korea for assault, ran across the border into North Korea during a civilian visit to the border town of Panmunjom. He is the first American known to be detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

Efforts to establish communication with North Korea regarding King’s situation have been unfruitful thus far. The US State Department, the White House, and the Pentagon are working together to gather information on King’s whereabouts and ensure his safety and return to his family.

The reasons behind King’s border crossing remain unknown. Witness accounts reveal that he swiftly crossed the border in a matter of seconds, leaving others in shock. King, 23, was serving in South Korea as a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division and was facing potential discharge from the military and other penalties following his conviction for assault in a South Korean court.

Although North Korea has detained several Americans in the past on charges of alleged espionage and subversion, this is the first known arrest of an American since 2018. During the Cold War, a small number of American soldiers who fled to North Korea later appeared in propaganda films.

As tensions continue to rise, there are currently no active talks between North Korea, the United States, or South Korea. The situation remains uncertain as efforts are made to address the escalating tensions and secure the return of Travis King.

