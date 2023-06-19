“I must take care of the life of that source”: Vicky Dávila

The director of Semana spoke after three days of silence and pointed out that she will not reveal who the source is that pointed out that the money lost in Sarabia’s house belonged to President Petro.

The protected source told Semana magazine that “the money belonged to Petro, there were five suitcases and 3000 million pesos.”

“Dávila (the dead colonel) told me that Petro sent Laura to keep the money for him in the apartment, that money was lost, so they needed him to appear before having to inform the president that it had been lost,” were some of the words that revealed the source to Week.

After hearing these statements, President Petro, at the time, stated: “Never in my existence have I even seen the amount of money claimed by an anonymous source and used by the journalist Vicky Dávila for a publication in Semana magazine. Therefore, the statements delivered by an alleged unidentified source, in which I am associated with large sums of cash, are false. These claims, which are difficult to prove due to their anonymous nature, are defamatory in spirit.”

After three days of silence on the part of the director of Semana, Vícky Dávila, wrote on a Twitter account that she will defend the source’s reservation: “You have been my voice all these days. Infinite gratitude for that. THANK YOU. Silencing a journalist is silencing democracy. Regarding the source, what is at stake is his life and that of his family. It is not anonymous, it is reserved, fully identified, and sufficient verifications were made to prove it. I will keep my word not to reveal it, a right granted to me by the Constitution and the law. Whatever happens. I must take care of the life of that source as if it were my own life, and more. The pressures don’t matter. That is my obligation. I will continue unwavering with my commitment to inform as director of SEMANA, being loyal only to the truth, to my principles and to readers and followers. Thank God, my family and my colleagues. Thank you to each of the millions of Colombians for your company and support. I do not need anything else. I remain firm”.

