Paraguay is positioned in the international market for oilseed grains

Paraguay is positioned as an outstanding leader in the field of oilseed grain exports, an occasion in which they boost the country’s economy and strengthen its presence in international trade.

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Customs of Paraguay, peanuts as a specialty grain, outside of commodities, stand out as one of the most exported oilseeds by Paraguay. He said that in 2022, a total of 2,644 tons were exported, mainly to the markets of the United States and Brazil. The same document added that two companies were responsible for most of these exports: HYPERGRAIN SA with 36% and INDUGRAPA SA with 17%.

It also refers that in 2023, 2,124 tons were exported, through INDUGRAPA SA, responsible for 41% of these outputs, whose main markets are the countries mentioned above.

“In 2022 and the first half of 2023, INDUGRAPA SA is the largest peanut exporter in Paraguay, it is a sister company of HYPERGRAIN SA that has managed to consolidate itself in this specialty,” said Shoichi Takahashi, CEO of both companies. At the same time, he maintained that if the export of both were added, HYPERGRAIN SA plus INDUGRAPA SA as an export group would have the largest positioner of peanuts in Paraguay in international markets during the last four years. “It is a pride for us that these companies carry the name of the country high, being the peanut exporters with more than eleven quality certifications,” he concluded.

Regarding chia, the National Customs Directorate highlighted that Paraguay substantially increased the level of exports. He highlighted through the following data.

Year​Total kilograms of chia exported by the Republic of Paraguay

2018​15.283.103

2019​21.759.354

2020​27.539.631

2021​28.535.472

2022​38.070.000

2023​10,834,000 first quarter of the year.

In the same way, to date there are more than 55 open international markets for this grain. In Takahashi’s words, perseverance in the field and innovations in quality have helped Paraguay position itself as a credible and serious supplier of this oilseed. With the new harvest coming up, Paraguay has the opportunity to become the largest supplier of chia in the world.

“Multiple international companies are approaching negotiations, trying to ensure participation in the 2023 harvest, this is very auspicious for small producers since chia is a specialty that many of them work with,” he assured.

Finally, sesame is part of this group of oilseeds, within the group of specialty grains.

According to data from the Investment and Export Network (Rediex), from January to December 2022, foreign currency income from sesame shipments suffered a 32% decrease, with US$35,465,175 million in 2022 compared to US$ 52,808,728 million in 2021.

A substantial improvement in exports is expected for the year 2023. “The quality of Paraguayan sesame is highly valued, its arrival in markets such as Japan, meeting all quality specifications, speaks of how far we have advanced in the country in processes and technology,” said Takahashi.

The impact of the export of chia and sesame generates a value chain, from the producer in the field to the last logistics company involved.

