“I recommend that the OAS disappear because it is useless”

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recommended that the Organization of American States (OAS) disappear, because “it is useless.”

He stressed that the only thing this regional organization has done “is endorse all authoritarian acts against legitimate, legal and popular governments in Latin America. That is nothing more than what the OAS has done. They have no authority, no moral authority, no political authority.”

“I recommend that the OAS, which is useless, disappear,” explained the Mexican president at a press conference.

On several occasions, the Mexican president has criticized the management of the OAS. Last March, he commented that it is a body that depends on the US Department of State.