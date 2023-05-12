Santa Cruz joins the provinces that split their local elections from the national ones

The governor of the province of Santa Cruz, Alice Kirchnerpresented this Thursday, May 11 the electoral calendar before the Electoral Justice and added that province to the long list of districts that split their local elections from the national ones.

In decree 497, the president announced that the call for elections to define the candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, provincial deputies and representatives in the Council of the Magistracy will be on August 13.

Meanwhile, on October 22, the day of the first electoral round to elect the President of the Nation, in the province of Santa Cruz the positions of imayors, councilors and presidents of the Promotion Commissions.

There are only four districts that did not take this modality: the province of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chubut and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aireswhich has concurrent elections, that is to say: they will vote on the same day as for the presidential elections, but with separate ballots.

Elections 2023: which are the provinces that confirmed the split

Elections in Santa Cruz: what positions are elected at the provincial and national level

On Sunday, August 13, the people of Santa Cruz will elect a total of 24 provincial deputies for the total renewal of the Provincial Legislature; a titular representative of the Town of the Province before the Council of the Magistracy and a substitute.

At the national level, 3 senators, 2 national deputies and 1 Mercosur parliamentarian representing Santa Cruz will be elected.

Regarding the mayors, the localities that renew their positions are Río Gallegos, Caleta Olivia, Río Turbio, Perito Moreno, Los Antiguos, Pico Truncado, Las Heras, Puerto Deseado, Puerto San Julián, Gobernador Gregores, El Calafate, Puerto Santa Cruz and Piedra Buena.

In Río Gallegos, meanwhile, 7 regular councilors and 4 substitutes will be elected to renew the local Legislature, while in the rest of the towns there will be 5 councilors and 3 substitutes.

The positions of presidents of the Development Commissions of Cañadón Seco, Jaramillo and Fitz Roy, Lago Posadas, Koluel Kaike and Tres Lagos will also be renewed.