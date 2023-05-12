“China is trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the US”

China is currently trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States. As EU companies have significant interests in China, many European CEOs attended the CDF, while the presence of American business leaders was limited. This, coupled with Macron’s controversial remarks during the April visit – notably his statement that Europe must not become a “vassal” of the US – suggested that these efforts had been successful. However, a subsequent G7 communiqué reiterated the West’s stance on Taiwan and condemned China‘s aggressive policies towards the island. China‘s tacit support for Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine should also keep Europe from succumbing to a Chinese charm offensive.