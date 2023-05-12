Home » “China is trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the US”
Business

“China is trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the US”

by admin
“China is trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the US”

China is currently trying to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States. As EU companies have significant interests in China, many European CEOs attended the CDF, while the presence of American business leaders was limited. This, coupled with Macron’s controversial remarks during the April visit – notably his statement that Europe must not become a “vassal” of the US – suggested that these efforts had been successful. However, a subsequent G7 communiqué reiterated the West’s stance on Taiwan and condemned China‘s aggressive policies towards the island. China‘s tacit support for Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine should also keep Europe from succumbing to a Chinese charm offensive.

See also  CITIC Construction Investment: Remain patient and wait for opportunities, with the basic principle of bargain-hunting layout – yqqlm

You may also like

Six US stocks that have doubled in value...

Pre-opening of the European Stock Exchanges on 12...

Microblogging service Twitter – Twitter gets a new...

Gas at its lowest since 2021: that’s why...

26 industrial Internet platforms have been built in...

The climate is right for Lindner – and...

Banks, profits of 12 billion collected in 15...

Tesla: Stock rises after Musk’s Twitter withdrawal

with the rains gold returns from the rivers...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The market rethinks the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy