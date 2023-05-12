Migrants inside the former Creaf, there is a dispute between Biffoni and Giani who brings the prefect into play [notiziediprato.it]

Migrants inside the former Creaf, there is a dispute between Biffoni and Giani who brings the prefect into play

According to the mayor, it was Giani who presented this hypothesis already last Monday in Florence at the table with the prefect Valenti, while Giani claims to have received a telephone call from the Prato prefect with the proposal. In any case, Biffoni was not consulted: “I acknowledge the respect of the President of the Region for this city”

Migrants inside the former Creaf. A proposal destined to raise a fuss, institutional rather than political and social. In fact, its paternity is not clear: the president Giani attributes it to the prefect of Prato who would have telephoned him yesterday, while the mayor Biffoni “unmasks” Giani himself by stating that he would have put it on the plate last Monday in Florence at the table with the prefect Valenti without any previous sharing with the territory.

In any case, it is a blow to the city and to those who govern it that Mayor Biffoni does not intend to tolerate, as can be understood from the immediate declaration issued by Biffoni in the late afternoon today when the news of a Cas in the structure in via Galcianese. “The idea comes from the President and the building belongs to the Region so they can do as they like, – says Biffoni – but I acknowledge, since he never spoke to me, the respect of the President of the Region for this city. ‘welcome has always and quite a lot of its part and has never pulled back”. In fact, arrivals are continuous. Only yesterday eight, and they are distributed among the various Cas present in the city and in the province which are now at the limits of capacity.

These words, therefore, cause the tensions accumulated in recent months between Biffoni and Giani to explode into a real war despite the fact that they both belong to the Democratic Party and the Bonaccini motion. On the other hand, the hypothesis of transforming the Creaf into a CAS without any previous sharing with those who represent the territory can only be read as a declaration of the opening of hostilities.

But let’s go in order.

This afternoon, answering journalists’ questions on the possibility of a CPR in Tuscany and on the possibility that the Region signs a state of emergency as requested by the government, President Giani expressed the possibility of using the Creaf for hospitality, attributing this idea to Prato prefect Adriana Cogode who would have phoned him yesterday. This is his statement to the microphones: “It is clear that when we speak of widespread reception, we have to do a job of comparison, and therefore of a permanent control room which among the various local bodies, the Region, the State, identifies the places To say, yesterday we spoke with the prefect of Prato, and she told me that the Creaf, the structure that we have created in the management of the pandemic, could be adapted, and therefore we reasoned how and why it could adapt. But it cannot be a game of individual relationships: therefore a permanent cabin in Tuscany that has a decision-making capacity, with respect to the powers of the commissioner, in my opinion is necessary, it is right, it is good”.

Words that, like fuel on the fire, unleashed Biffoni’s wrath. In addition to clarifying that we are facing a slap in the face to the city, the mayor of Prato gives Giani a lesson on hospitality: “If I had a suspicion, now I have the reasonable certainty that Giani speaks of immigration without being clear what he means for widespread hospitality, because if you imagine the Creaf, which he had already proposed in Florence during the meeting with the prefect Valenti, as a structure for widespread hospitality, perhaps you have no idea what the Tuscan and Prato model is where hospitality it is done in small spaces and with small nuclei and not in huge places like the former Creaf”.

Perhaps Giani saw in the affair an opportunity to make sense of the Pegaso 1 building of the former industrial complex in via Galcianese, which remained empty with the end of the Covid emergency and without a clear future after the decision not to use Pnrr funds to transform it into a community hospital since the extremely tight deadlines envisaged for these European resources would not have been respected. However, doing so by skipping Biffoni means declaring war. And there is probably something more at stake than a Cas for migrants or the wounded pride of the Prato people.

(e.b.)