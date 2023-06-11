I WISH YOU’RE ALIVE « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Reflection, taken from the web) I wish with all my heart that you never meet a narcissist.

That makes you feel that he loves you while he lies to you looking into your eyes.

That manipulates you and alters your judgement.

Being emotionally blackmailed by what you think psychological abuse is an act of love.

Don’t blame you for your mistakes.

May it not fill you with insecurities and doubts.

He will tell everyone that you are the “crazy one” just to divert attention from what he really does.

He will never accept his mistakes.

He will always put himself first above your mental health.

He knows how to reach your heart through your emotional shortcomings.

You are going to generate such a great attachment that if he is not with you, you are going to feel like you are dying.

You will give your life for him (sometimes literally).

You will return again and again because you got used to another kind of love.

Everyone around you realizes how bad it does you, except you.

That you justify their behaviors.

That he is not responsible for all the mental damage that he himself believes in you.

The blows can and do heal physically, but an emotional wound can take you to the brink of depression and suicide.

I wish that one day you have the courage to leave and never come back, that you go to therapy and heal.

I want you to be alive.

comment

comment