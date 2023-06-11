Challenge Fest Colombia, a true challenge to skill and strength

Julian Andres Santa

Comfamiliar’s Parque Consotá is the setting where the competitions of the Colombia Fest Challenge are held, an event that brings together the different CrossFit modalities and which is quite an attraction for regular visitors to this site, who take the opportunity to observe these tests that are a true challenge to the dexterity, strength, resistance, abilities and intelligence of each one of the exponents present.

Mactive participation

Uriel Sandoval is he director of It is event, which is growing more and more. “TWe have athletes from 16 countries, who are here in Pereira competing to take the best place in this great competition. Son 500 athletes of which there are all categories from teens, skate, intermediate, advanced, RX, It iselite and teams.

Pereira, the house of the Fest Challenge

Uriel Sandoval precisely highlighted the process that they have been undergoing since the creation of this dream and that has allowed Pereira to continue hosting important sports events. “Since 2015 it has been here in the city of Pereira, it started as a small event and today we have a qualifying open where more than 1,264 athletes and more than 431 gyms register and come to the final in Pereira.”

Dstake teamwork

“Thanks to the articulation of the Alcaldia of Pereira, the Governorate of Risaralda, the Chamber of Commerce, the Technological University of Pereira and the Compensation Fund Comfamiliar who this year has once again put on the shirt to make this event possible and obviously Reto Fest Colombia is an event that has been in the city for 8 years”, pointed out the director of this competition.

Contribute to your lifestyle

Laura Cortés is one of the competitors, she comes from the city of Manizales and explained what she has liked the most about this discipline since she started practicing it and competing in its events. “I started two years ago y The truth is that the lifestyle that it gives you makes you more responsible, more disciplined in all aspects of life, apart from having habits healthys”.

Opine Karen Penagos. Competitor from Santander de Quilichao

“I’ve been competing for a year or so, what I like the most is the community, we really make a lot of friends here and we all support each other, help each other, encourage each other and that’s the coolest thing about this sport”.

Opine Laura Cortes. Competitor from Manizales

“LI really like it a lot, I feel that they are very challenging and that is really the good thing about attend to a competition, come to challenge ourselves and surpass not the others, but our own goals”.

Say Uriel Sandoval. Fest Challenge Director

“NSince its inception, we have sought to spread this sport to the masses, to tell the community qthat there are other types of sports y At the same time, it is a practice that has been developing a lot for people in common, because the training sessions are fast. y effective and the results are very good”.