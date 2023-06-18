Home » “I would love to live that emotion”
“I would love to live that emotion”

In a video shared on some vallenato portals, the vallenato singer is seen Silvestre Dangond dancing with a girl and smiling. In the background, the artist’s voice is heard revealing what is one of his great dreams and that to date has not been fulfilled.

Read also: “My daughter does not sing to wait for approval”: Dayana Jaime to critics of Paula Elena

In the clip, the artist is in his recording studio with a girl, who also looks at him with a smile. I don’t lose hope of having one. I can’t stay with the desirethe urumitero singer is heard saying.

Silvestre confirmed that one of his big dreams is to have a daughter. So far, the actor also has 3 sons: Luis José, Silvestre José and José Silvestre.

In January of this year it was rumored that Piery Avendaño, Silvestre’s wife, was pregnant, however, both assured that it was not true. But they also do not rule out the idea of ​​having another heir and that they would like her to be a girl.

Do not stop reading: “I wait for the time to go out again”: Silvestre Dangond on his new album

The oldest [Luis José] will turn 18, the ‘Monaco’ [Silvestre José] It’s almost gone, we’re left with José [Silvestre] and I would love to live the emotion of having a girl. Let’s wait and see”, he pointed out in that interview that Hola Magazine did to him.

See also  Canavese, the number of people admitted to intensive care doubled in one week

